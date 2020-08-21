COVID -19 shining light on Arizona school district governing boards

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The debate surrounding schools reopening has brought to light just how powerful school district governing boards are. The decision is not only impacting students and teachers but businesses that rely on working parents. Education advocates hope this will help people pay closer attention to future races.

“We have really robust local control in this state,” said Christine Thompson, President of Expect More Arizona, an education advocacy nonprofit that provides voter information.

Local school district governing boards decide on the curriculum, safety measures, and hiring staff. And now, during this pandemic, they decide how and when kids return to school.

“It has been exponential growth in the number of people who are paying attention to the actions taken at local school boards,” said Thompson.

All those eyes and varying opinions making some meetings at times very contentious with students, parents, and staff all sounding off.

“I think there's a new appreciation and understanding of how those decisions are made and there's definitely a brighter spotlight on those running for office,” said Thompson.

Right now, there are 57 different school district governing board elections taking place in Maricopa County. In some cases, there are many candidates to consider in other cases they are running unopposed.

“I'm hopeful that this, that the pandemic and the attention on school boards will actually get more people interested in running for school board,” said Thompson.

Afterall, governing board decisions not only impact students and staff but the community and economy too.

“There has been this interest in getting schools open so that businesses can reopen,” said Thompson. “We need everybody to be part of that conversation.