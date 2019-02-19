PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A freeze warning is in effect for the Phoenix-metro area.
The temperature is expected to dip to 32 degrees and below starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday for much of the Valley.
The Freeze Warning includes Buckeye, Avondale, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills, East Mesa, North Phoenix, Glendale, Northwest Valley; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, South Mountain, Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley, and Queen Creek.
It's scheduled to remain in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Arizona's Family meteorologists Royal Norman and Paul Horton say this is looking like a major winter storm and are forecasting snowfall in the double digits in the higher elevations and rain in the Valley.
With a Freeze Warning in effect, it's time to remember the "four Ps" of cold-weather protection: people, plants, pets, and pipes.
To avoid waking up to dead plants, experts suggest you cover them with a sheet before you go to sleep tonight. The cold temperatures are expected to harm sensitive vegetation.
If you're covering your plants, it's a good idea to cover exposed plumbing, too. You don't want those pipes to freeze and burst.
You also should bring your pets inside and make sure to check on your elderly relatives and neighbors.
The temperature is about 20 degrees below average for this time of year.
The cooler-than-expected temps are impacting The Clarendon, a modern boutique hotel in Phoenix.
"We have moved a bunch of functions inside because has it has been too cold and raining, so our restaurant has been super busy," Daron Brotherton, the general manager, said.
He said his business banks on warm weather this time of year.
"It's when we make money. It's our busiest time," he explained. "The tourists come here to escape the cold across the country, and we offer mostly sunny weather."
However, guests are surprised to learn that's not what they're getting, at least not this week.
"I'm disappointed," said Victoria Blake who is visiting from Oregon. She wanted to bring a bathing suit, hoping it would be in the 70s, which is about average for this time of year, but brought her winter coat instead.
The hotel's pool is beautiful and heated, but outside temperatures in the 50s kept her away.
"It's raining and snowing in Portland and I wanted to come and experience the warm," Blake said. "I have my down jacket on and I'm cold."
Other guests from the Northwest don't seem to mind.
"This is great!" said Ken Westin, who is in Phoenix on a business trip from Portland. He's OK with the rain expected later this week. "We do get nine months of doom and gloom [in Portland]. It's raining constantly. Two days is nothing."
"I saw people coming up and they had warm jackets and stuff, and I'm like, 'I think this vest I'm wearing is too warm,'" said Westin.
Locals have mixed reaction on the weather, too.
Some are tired of the below-average temps and others don't mind the cold.
"I'm loving it. I'm not complaining at all," said Eloisa Lopez.
