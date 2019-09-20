PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Weeks after Hezron Parks' defense claimed jury coercion, a Maricopa County judge has decided to uphold the original court ruling in the killing a Tempe Fire Department captain.
[RELATED: 'We were bullied ....' Juror claims coercion in Tempe FD captain murder trial]
Parks shot and killed an off-duty Tempe Fire Capt. Kyle Brayer in Scottsdale last year and was found guilty of second-degree murder.
A jury, in July, reached the decision and read the verdict against Parks.
On Aug. 30, after the guilty verdict came in, a juror claimed they were coerced in Parks' trial.
[RELATED: Man charged with killing Tempe Fire captain found guilty of second-degree murder]
"Simply said, there is no new evidence for any jury to consider." said Judge George H. Foster, Jr., in a Friday motion."
[Mobile App users: Read full motion here]
Court paperwork further adds, "the Defendant has failed to state a colorable claim of newly discovered material facts that probably would have changed the verdict."