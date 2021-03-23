PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of sexual exploitation of a minor after police say he was found with child porn.
The U.S. Probation Department was conducting a probationary search of 22-year-old Andrew Charles Goekler's home. He is currently on federal probation for a prior arrest for sexual exploitation of a minor, according to court records.
During the search, law enforcement say Goekler admitted to downloading child porn on March 22 through the dark web. Law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant for the home. They found a phone that they say contained a variety of images that showed sexual exploitation of a minor.
During an interview, Goekler admitted to law enforcement that he wanted to have sex with kids and has child dolls, and believes he is a danger to the community. He also admitted to have a car seat in his car to transport his child dolls. Court records state that when asked if he had an addiction to child porn, Goekler said that watching child porn is like Pokemon, "you gotta catch them all."
Goekler told law enforcement he was previously arrested overseas for the distribution and download of child exploitation. He has been charged by the Arizona Attorney General's office with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.