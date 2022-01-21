AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There are some pretty nice, upscale golf courses across the Phoenix area. The Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course is not one of them. The golf course off of 44th Street and Warner Road has been a mess since it closed down in 2013. "It made a lot of neighbors angry," said homeowner Ed Wise. "Not just unhappy, but angry and bitter towards ownership."
The owner of the golf course, Wilson Gee and his company ALCR LLC, claimed the golf course was losing money and offered to convert the fairways and putting greens into a new housing development. But neighbors said "no" to new houses, and the golf course sat around for years, collecting dirt and weeds, which didn't sit well with homeowners, who went to court and won.
Gee was ordered to restore the golf course to the way it was, but the restoration project has dragged on, forcing a superior court judge to rule this week that a special master must be hired to oversee the project to make sure it's done right. "I think it is magnificent what the judge did this week," said homeowner Eileen Breslin, a plaintiff in the lawsuit against the golf course owner. "I think this gives us a clear plan. Having a special master sends the message that we can't do this on the cheap, can't do it for one-fifth of what it will take to restore it."
Homeowner Ross Rossbach doesn't think it's too much to ask, that when you live on a golf course, to have an actual golf course. He just hopes they won't cut any corners, which means filling in all the grass and actually restoring all 18 holes. "It's a whole lot better right now, in the last couple weeks, than it has been until now," said Rossbach.
Arizona's Family reached out to Gee's attorney for reaction to this week's court ruling and what the plans are moving forward, but we have not heard back. According to the court order, the golf course must be ready to open by September. "I'm seeing progress," said Rossbach. "I hope they will finish."