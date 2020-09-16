PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The man accused of shooting a court security guard outside the federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix Tuesday is 68-year-old James Lee Carr, according to court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family on Wednesday. The complaint filed in United States District Court for the District of Arizona lists two counts against Carr – assault on a federal officer and a gun charge.

According to the Phoenix FBI, Carr has been charged in a federal criminal complaint.

The victim is a contractor who was deputized by the U.S. Marshals Service. He was in uniform and on duty at the Sandra Day O’Connor Federal Courthouse at the time of the shooting late Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, the victim was doing a security sweep on a UPS truck before allowing it into the courthouse complex when he heard somebody say, “Hey.” The complaint says the victim looked and saw a Black man “wearing a full-brimmed hat, driving a silver Cadillac sedan.”

Investigators say that man, later identified as Carr, fired three rounds from a handgun. The victim, who was wearing body armor, was hit in the chest but managed to return fire, shooting about about eight times at the Cadillac. The Phoenix Police Department quickly released a photo of that car from surveillance video.

Evidence techs discovered that two of three shots allegedly fired by Carr hit the UPS truck, which can be seen behind yellow police tape in video from the crime scene. The driver of that truck was not hurt.

"When he heard the gunshots, he went down to the ground and he heard them hit his vehicle on the passenger side but he also saw one of the federal marshals hit the ground and grab his chest," said Mitchell Gallagher, a UPS union representative.

Phoenix police now patrolling with 2 officers together at all times The change came "in response to recent attacks on law enforcement officers," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department.

The complaint filed in court says Carr called his brother and told him about the shooting. The brother told investigators that he contacted Carr’s son and ex-wife and told them Car “was sitting in Verde Park.” Court documents say the son and ex-wife corroborated that information.

The pair told investigators that they went to the park and saw Carr wearing a suit, dress shoes, and a fedora. They said he had a revolver and a rifle with him. According to court documents, as Carr’s son and ex-wife approached him in the park, he said, “Tell them not to [expletive deleted] with me.”

Investigators said Carr’s son told him that “he snapped and shot a security guard … because the security guard was harassing him.” The son also told investigators that his father had mental issues and it was unusual that he was wearing a suit.

Police arrived at the park after Carr’s ex-wife called 911 just before 1:15 p.m.

“The arresting officer heard James mutter something about blowing something up,” the criminal complaint reads. “After James was taken into custody, a law enforcement officer was testing James’ left hand for potential gunshot residue when James stated, ‘That’s not the hand I shot with.’”

Investigators later spoke with Carr’s neighbors, one of whom said Carr “appeared to be very angry and agitated Tuesday morning.” That neighbor said he thought Carr was going to kill himself but then saw him leave his apartment dressed in suit and holding a rifle and a revolver.

Another of Carr’s neighbors told investigators “that James is an alcoholic, smokes marijuana, and has mental health issues," according to court documents.

At this point, the FBI, which quickly took over the investigation from the Phoenix Police Departments, has not released any information about Carr.

It's not clear if Carr actually knows the victim, who is expected to recover.