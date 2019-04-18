PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A newly released criminal complaint provides new details about last week's deadly shootout between ICE agents and suspected human smugglers.
According to documents, ICE agents attempted to arrest 35-year-old Warren Jose on a federal felony warrant on April 11.
Agents spotted Jose's vehicle on Interstate 10 south of Riggs Road and began following him as he exited the freeway and attempted a traffic stop.
Documents state that Jose's vehicle, driven by a woman identified as Theresa Medina-Thomas (aka Theresa Juan), did not stop and fled from agents, striking multiple vehicles and causing an agent's car to crash into a wall.
Jose's vehicle then spun out. Documents state that he began shooting at agents with an AK-47-type assault rifle, striking multiple vehicles.
Agents then returned fire, shooting and killing the driver, Medina-Thomas.
Three additional people were in the backseat of Jose's car. Two were illegal immigrants who were allegedly smuggled into the country by Jose. The third was identified as 23-year-old Valentina Valenzuela, who agents say was a co-conspirator.
WHY JOSE WAS WANTED BY ICE
Jose's warrant stems from an incident in mid-March, in which a man, later determined to be an illegal immigrant, was found by police officers on the Tohono O'Odham reservation. He was taken to a hospital because he was suffering from dehydration and blistered feet.
While at the hospital, the man told officers that he was picked up by Jose after crossing into Arizona from Mexico. He told police that Jose offered to take him to a hospital but instead took him to a residence.
The man said he was kept at the house despite multiple requests to be taken to a hospital. He said at one point, he was threatened with a knife and had all of his personal property taken from him.
He told police he escaped through a window and flagged down a Tohono O'Odham police officer. He was interviewed and later shown two photo lineups. He positively identified Jose as the man who picked him up.
ICE released the following statement on April 18:
"While the human smuggling investigation associated with the agent involved shooting remains ongoing, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) can confirm that Warren Jose, 35, ... was initialed in federal court in Tucson this afternoon. Jose was the subject of a District of Arizona federal criminal arrest warrant ... connected to the HSI human smuggling investigation. One of the passengers in the vehicle, Valentina Valenzuela ... has been charged in federal court in the human smuggling conspiracy.
The four HSI special agents that sought medical treatment for non-life threatening (sic) injuries were released from the hospital and are recovering.
The Phoenix Police Department is conducting the homicide and attempted murder investigation, and HSI is conducting the human smuggling resulting in a death investigation."
