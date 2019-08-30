PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- According to court documents, several jurors say they were coerced in the trial of a man convicted of killing an off-duty Tempe fire captain.
In July, jurors convicted Hezron Parks of second-degree murder for the killing of Tempe fire Capt. Kyle Brayer.
Back in Feb. 3, 2018, Brayer had been riding on a golf cart with friends when prosecutors said Hezron started driving closely, nearly hitting the golf cart.
When Brayer got out to talk to him, Hezron shot and killed him, police said.
While on the stand, Parks claimed he felt threatened and fired in self defense.
Now, the sentencing for Parks is on hold after "3-4 jurors have come forward" and "made claims of coercion during the deliberation process."
His Aug. 30 sentencing was vacated and a judge summoned juror 8 for an 8:30 a.m. evidentiary hearing instead to review the allegations.
This story will be updated when more details are learned Friday morning.