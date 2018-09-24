MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly released court documents are shedding more light on the arrest of a Dobson High School janitor on suspicion of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
Arizona’s Family received the probable cause for arrest statement for Jordon Michael Horne Monday afternoon. Officers arrested him at the school last nearly a week ago on Tuesday, Sept. 18.
At the time, there was little information beyond a statement from Mesa Public Schools. That statement confirmed that Horne had been a part-time custodian since October 2017.
“The district cooperated with Chandler Police to facilitate his arrest,” the statement said.
Based on the newly released documents, Horne’s arrest stems from an incident that allegedly took place on March 28, 2017, but it goes back even further.
Police said the victim’s mother contacted then on May 26, 2017 “to report disclosure of possible sex crimes perpetrated against her then 15-year-old daughter ….”
The woman said her daughter started communicating with Horne via text three years earlier when she was just 12. The victim’s mom said Horne’s Facebook profile showed him to be 18.
Police later confirmed that Horne is five years older than the alleged victim. They also learned that the girl had been “intentionally deleting messages [from Horne] so her mother would not see them.
The day the alleged victim’s mom contacted the police, the girl reportedly was upset because her phone was not working. The mom “found the emotional reaction excessive …,” according to the probable cause statement.
“[The alleged victim] said her friend Jordon would be very upset if [she] did not text him back,” according to police.
At the same time, the teen told her mother that she had met Horne in person about a year earlier.
Police said the girl told her mom “that Jordan touched her ‘inappropriately,’” and that she had sent him nude photos of herself.
“[S]he feared he would post these publicly if he became angry with her,” according to the probable cause statement.
Police said the girl’s mom sent them screenshots of messages sent via Snapchat.
“The messages documented were sexual in nature …,” according to the court documents.
When the teen spoke with a forensic interviewer, police learned that she declined an initial Facebook friend request from Horne but accepted a second request although they had no friends or groups in common.
“During their text communications, Jordon asked [the alleged victim] for a romantic relationship,” according to police. “She initially refused, but later accepted. After that time he became very ‘sexual’ in his communications with her.”
According to court documents, the girl “told him multiple times how young she was, and [she] had no doubt he knew her age.”
The teen told police she met Horne in person three times and explained how he touched her. She said Horne told her wanted to have sex with her the third time they met. She declined.
According to what the girl told investigators, not only did she send Horne nude photos of herself, he sent her “a single digital image of his genitals.
Police spoke with Horne in September 2017 and said he “denied the hands-on offenses,” saying “that they only talked” when they met. Police also said Horne admitting having the photos the alleged victim described, “but stated he no longer had them.”
When investigators searched Horne’s phone, they did not find any photos of the alleged victim. They did, however, find other data that showed “relevant communications” between Horne and the teen.
“While the allegations regarding hands-on sexual contact cannot be independently verified, and no record has been located showing inappropriate sharing of images, clear records exists showing Jordon Horne engaged in several violations of A.R. S. 13-3554 – Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (Class 3 Felony),” the probable cause for arrest statement reads.
As in all cases, it will be up to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to decide whether to file charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.