PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A juror says they were coerced in the trial of a man convicted of killing an off-duty Tempe fire captain.
Initial court documents claimed that "three to four" jurors had come forward claiming they were bullied, but only one came forward in court Friday morning.
"I said, you know, I had planned on taking this to my grave, but we were bullied to a verdict of second-degree murder by a majority of jurors," juror No. 8 said. That person is not being identified.
In July, jurors convicted Hezron Parks of second-degree murder for the killing of Tempe fire Capt. Kyle Brayer.
"I wanted to express my feelings that a lesser charge was more appropriate," juror No. 8 said. "There were no deliberations. ... There were people there who had their minds made up."
Back on Feb. 3, 2018, Brayer had been riding on a golf cart with friends when prosecutors said Parks started driving closely, nearly hitting the golf cart.
When Brayer got out to talk to him, Parks shot and killed him, police said.
While on the stand, Parks claimed he felt threatened and fired in self defense.
Now, the sentencing for Parks is on hold after the juror "made claims of coercion during the deliberation process."
"We were shot down, those of us who wanted to speak," juror No. 8 said during the evidentiary hearing that replaced the scheduled sentencing hearing for Parks. "I felt bullied and belittled as I tried to express my point of view. ... I felt they had beaten us to the point where we had to say yes [to convicting on second-degree murder]."
The judge will decide later today whether he wants to call in other jurors to testify whether they were bullied during deliberations.