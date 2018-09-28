PHOENIX (AP) —
The state high court’s ruling Thursday said evidence supporting leniency for James Erin McKinney was outweighed by evidence supporting death sentences, including the fact that one victim was stabbed and beaten before being shot.
The state high court first upheld the reconsidered McKinney’s death sentences in the killings of Christine Mertens and Jim McClain in 1996, but a federal appeals court said the court’s first ruling used an incorrect legal standard.
Co-defendant and half brother Charles Michael Hedlund also was convicted and was sentenced to death and various prison terms.
