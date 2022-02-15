Courier shot at urgent care center in Tolleson, suspect on the loose

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the man who shot a courier in the stomach at a West Valley urgent care center. It happened late Monday night just east of 99th Avenue and McDowell Road, where the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and Interstate 10 meet.
Lt. Lee Garrett of the Tolleson Police Department said the 57-year-old victim was picking up lab specimens from the urgent care when an armed man approached him, put a gun to his head, and demanded money. The armed man then shot the victim in the stomach and ran away. Garrett said officers talked to the victim before he was taken to the hospital.
The victim told police the suspect was wearing black clothes and a black face covering. No other information about him was immediately available. Garrett said both the Avondale and Phoenix police departments are helping with the suspect search.