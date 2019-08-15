CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A State Grand Jury has indicted two managers of a Chandler assisted living facility after the death of a 69-year-old resident, who spent two days inside the home-based facility without air conditioning.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the indictments on Thursday.
Joseph Somera and Lolita Somera, both 56, managed and operated Happy Homes Assisted Living Facility near Dobson and Ray roads in Chandler.
The indictment alleges that a year ago, the Someras recklessly endangered the health of the 69-year-old victim who lived in their care.
On August 16, 2018, the air conditioning at the facility reportedly failed, leaving the five residents at the facility without air conditioning.
Two days later, on August 18, at 11:45 am, Lolita Somera called 911 to report that the victim was not responsive.
The Chandler Police Department investigated the case and documented that the temperature inside the home was 94 degrees.
The temperature in the victim’s room was 100 degrees. The air conditioning had not worked in the home for 48 hours.
The victim was pronounced dead at 11:54 am. He had lived at the facility since May of 2018.
The Maricopa Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was end-stage renal disease complicated by acute pneumonia. The contributory cause of death was environmental heat exposure.
The Someras are each charged with one count of vulnerable adult abuse, a class 3 felony.
(3) comments
Hey, those Philippines like it hot and humid . Ever walk into a Phillipino run bakery here in town . Uy, ang mga Pilipinas na tulad nito ay mainit at mahalumigmig. Kailanman lumakad sa isang Phillipino na nagpapatakbo ng bakery dito sa bayan. [censored]
i appreciate your insight. i also welcome your attempt to make azfamily.com an inclusive community for all. i also agree that these charges are unjustified due to our lack of understanding, not your's of course, of their native culture. expecting them to keep the temperature safe to our standards is not very inclusive.
East valley savages
