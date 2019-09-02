PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than just wedding day jitters, a Mesa couple say they were left in a panic just before their big day after their venue canceled, citing construction, making a mess of the neighborhood.
With their invitations sent and venue booked since March, Lajoi Savala and Thomas Saballa are just 19 days out from their wedding.
"We have people coming from New York, California," said Savala.
On Sunday, they received the news from The Venue Lounge, located near 57th Drive and Van Buren Street in Phoenix. The venue says Loop 202 construction had made day-to-day operations difficult.
Their street is closed to through traffic and the new highway cuts through right at the end of the block.
The owner offered to help the couple find a new venue, but Savala said all were out of their budget.
"It just hit me. Like you're kidding? I have 20 days before my wedding. This is a joke, right?" she said.
Savala had already paid about $7,000 to secure their date. The owner then offered to return half the amount now, and the other half at the start of the new year.
Worried she wouldn't be able to afford a new venue in time, the concerned bride-to-be called Arizona's Family for help.
"Nervous, like, is it going to happen? There's (sic) so many thoughts going through my head because you know, what if we don't find a place?" said Savala.
We spoke to the owner of the venue, and she assured us they were working on a solution.
"We're taking care of them. We're not going to leave them hanging. We're trying to find a solution for this situation. It's been really bad on us too," the woman said.
True to her word, not long after our interviews, the couple as given a new offer. It was to see a new venue for the same price or take a full refund by tomorrow when the banks reopen.
The couple was happy with the new venue, and are looking forward to their wedding day once again.