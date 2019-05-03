AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A unique proposal is receiving a lot of attention!
In Ahwatukee, a young couple got engaged, not at a fancy restaurant, but in an escape room.
[WATCH: Man proposed to girlfriend inside an Ahwatukee escape room]
Caden Curry and Amanda Holmes are proof of an "inescapable" reality: when it comes to love, there is no containing creativity.
"I wanted to make sure she knew how sincere I was about the question,” said Curry.
"I love escape rooms,” Holmes stated. “I think I read all the Nancy Drew stories and wanted to be a detective when I was younger."
Curry, Holmes, and six family members entered "The Infirmary" escape room on Monday.
It was a spooky, scary challenge with a spectacular surprise at the very end.
Curry arranged to have an engagement ring inserted into the last clue of the game.
Room by room, clue by clue they went.
After only 45 minutes, the final clue emerged, with Holmes opening it.
Initially she did not even notice the engagement ring.
"I was like 'we're looking for gold, this isn't gold... ' and I set it down. It didn't totally click."
It was a jolt that quickly led to joy, as Curry and Holmes successfully completed the game, freshly engaged.
"It all just washed over me” said Holmes of the proposal. “I was like 'wow... I didn't know this was coming right here.' This is so exciting.'"
Curry and Holmes plan to get married August 17.
