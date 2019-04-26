PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa county supervisor accused the Treasurer’s office of intentionally low balling the price of a major computer software upgrade that is costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.
“That’s unconscionable when you’re dealing with taxpayer dollars,” supervisor Steve Gallardo said during a Friday taping of Politics Unplugged.
Gallardo’s comments come days after Maricopa County Treasurer Royce Flora asked the board for an additional $10.5 million to complete a much needed overhaul of its decades old computer system.
The country board approved the $35 million for the project in May 2016. But the total price will exceed $45 million if the board agrees to the treasurer’s additional budget request.
“What they are telling us behind the scenes is that they gave us a low number with anticipation of having to come back and ask for more money,” Gallardo said.
The treasurer’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Flora's office recently found himself under fire after his chief deputy, former state lawmaker Russell Pearce, appeared to advocate for political violence at a rally this month in Gilbert.
But Flora said he stands behind Pearce and his right to free speech.
