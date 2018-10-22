PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County election officials will use new technology on Election Day to track wait times at all 503 polling stations.
Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said Monday that the new feature will help election officials respond quickly to voting locations experiencing long lines.
Fontes spoke about the new technology while he updated the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on his election plans.
After the August primary elections, Fontes was criticized because more than 60 polling locations did not open on time.
Fontes maintains contract workers are to blame for not sending enough technicians to set up voting equipment.
For the general election, Fontes said he's not relying on contract workers.
Instead, he says 4,000 county workers will pitch in on Election Day.
He told the board 88 percent of those workers have been hired with two weeks until voters go to the polls.
Still, the majority of the five-member Board of Supervisors was not convinced the election will go smoothly.
Some members raised concerns about a lack of details, while others questioned whether 4,000 workers can be trained in time.
