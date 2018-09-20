Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes declared last month's primary election a "success," despite technical problems that kept dozens of polling stations from opening on time.
His comments come after new records show that voters filed over 200 complaints on election day that extended beyond technological issues.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Fontes acknowledged the primary didn't go as planned but praised his staff for making fixes throughout the day.
Fontes also said he’s been updating his office since taking over in early 2017 and will be ready for the November election.
The county’s top election official is still refusing to release an internal report that lays out what happened on election day, when technical issues caused 63 polling stations to open hours late.
Fontes is keeping the document from the public even though he said the memo did contain a lot of new information.
