PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Attorney dropped the charges against a deputy five days after he was taken into custody, stating that the requirements for the statute were not met.
Deputy Gary Kaplan was arrested on October 3 after admitting to having sex with a domestic violence victim. According to court documents, a woman called authorities for a domestic violence issue, and after the initial investigation, Kaplan returned to her home later that day and the two had sex. Court documents say they exchanged text messages and arranged another time to meet several days later. Also according to the documents, Kaplan offered to pay for the woman's abortion after she told him she was pregnant.
"I'm not trying to dismiss the conduct; clearly there are policy violations here that rightfully and should be addressed," said Joe Clure with the Arizona Police Association. "But to make an arrest and book him into jail and take away his liberty is a very serious violation of his constitution and constitutional rights."
Clure says the issue at hand should have been handled at the administrative level. "I'm just kind of flabbergasted and astounded that they went this way--the criminal route--when clearly this statute talks about someone who is in the control and/or custody of the police officer," Clure said.
The statute in reference, A.R.S. 13-1412 states that, "a peace officer commits unlawful sexual conduct by knowingly engaging in sexual contact, oral sexual contact or sexual intercourse with any person who is in the officer's custody or a person who the officer knows or has reason to know is the subject of an investigation."
MCSO will continue to hold our employees accountable for behaviors that are in conflict with our values. As the Sheriff, I will be intolerant of violations of public trust and/or abuse of the law. We owe it to the community to be transparent and accountable. My standard will remain unwavering.