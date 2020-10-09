PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Attorney dropped the charges against a deputy five days after he was taken into custody, stating that the requirements for the statute were not met. 

Deputy Gary Kaplan was arrested on October 3 after admitting to having sex with a domestic violence victim. According to court documents, a woman called authorities for a domestic violence issue, and after the initial investigation, Kaplan returned to her home later that day and the two had sex. Court documents say they exchanged text messages and arranged another time to meet several days later. Also according to the documents, Kaplan offered to pay for the woman's abortion after she told him she was pregnant. 

"I'm not trying to dismiss the conduct; clearly there are policy violations here that rightfully and should be addressed," said Joe Clure with the Arizona Police Association. "But to make an arrest and book him into jail and take away his liberty is a very serious violation of his constitution and constitutional rights." 

Clure says the issue at hand should have been handled at the administrative level. "I'm just kind of flabbergasted and astounded that they went this way--the criminal route--when clearly this statute talks about someone who is in the control and/or custody of the police officer," Clure said. 

The statute in reference, A.R.S. 13-1412 states that, "a peace officer commits unlawful sexual conduct by knowingly engaging in sexual contact, oral sexual contact or sexual intercourse with any person who is in the officer's custody or a person who the officer knows or has reason to know is the subject of an investigation." 

"The law is about, legitimately so, so that police officers don't or can't take advantage of that position of authority or superiority in a context of an investigation," Clure explained. "The victim in this case was free to go, free to participate or not participate. This clearly was a mutually consensual conduct and occurred several days if not weeks after the initial call where the report was taken." 
 
The communications director for MCAO released a statement saying, "County Attorney’s Office is unable to file charges in this case. The facts surrounding this matter do not meet the statutory requirements for Unlawful Sexual Conduct, A.R.S. 13-1412, which states that it is a crime for a peace officer to engage in sexual conduct with the subject of an investigation.  The victim in this matter was not the subject of the investigation. This in no way diminishes the alleged conduct. We are extremely concerned and shaken any time a peace officer violates the trust given to them by the community, especially members of the community who go to them for assistance.  MCAO is discussing whether to seek a legislative change to this statute." 
 
At the time of Kaplan's arrest, Sheriff Paul Penzone released this statement: 
 
MCSO will continue to hold our employees accountable for behaviors that are in conflict with our values. As the Sheriff, I will be intolerant of violations of public trust and/or abuse of the law. We owe it to the community to be transparent and accountable. My standard will remain unwavering.
After MCAO made dropped the charges, the sheriff said, "We respect the decision of MCAO, but do not comment on current investigations where factors are still under review." 
 

