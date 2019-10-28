PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has just voted unanimously to suspend County Assessor Paul Petersen for 120 days without pay.
The decision comes following Petersen's arrest earlier this month for allegedly running an international adoption ring.
Despite his arrest, Petersen has remained in his paid position as county assessor, and until now, has continued to receive a paycheck while in federal custody. He has been making $77,000 a year.
Petersen had refused to resign from his position.
At the county level, there's not much that can be done to remove somebody from office. But Arizona law does allow him to be suspended for “neglect of duty.”
The board announced last week that it would be holding a vote about whether to suspend Petersen.
Petersen is accused of running a human smuggling scheme involving pregnant women from the Marshall Islands who were brought to the U.S. to give birth for adoptions.
The women were crammed into homes owned or rented by Petersen, sometimes with little to no prenatal care, the authorities have said in court documents.
The paperwork indicates Petersen has been involved in adoptions with Marshallese babies as far back as 2005.
Petersen faces charges in Arizona, Arkansas and Utah including human smuggling, sale of a child, fraud, forgery and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Petersen was appointed to the position of county assessor in 2013, won a special election in 2014, and was re-elected in 2016. The county assessor is in charge of property valuation.