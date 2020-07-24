FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some of the biggest names in country music, Luke Combs, Eric Church, and Dustin Lynch have been reconfirmed for Country Thunder music festival for April 8-11, 2021 in Florence, Arizona.
Country Thunder also announced that Morgan Wallen will also be added to the list of headliners.
“The time has come to look towards the future, and I think it’s going to be incredible,” says Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer. “We can’t wait to come back to Florence and kick this thing up a notch."
The news comes after the 2020 Country Thunder festival was canceled due to the coronavirus. Tickets for the rescheduled 2021 dates will automatically be honored and will receive additional information on July 31st.
“As always, we appreciate our thousands of loyal fans, partners, sponsors, and supporters in Arizona for their patience, loyalty and enthusiasm. It’s been a strange year, but we’re excited to be able to look forward to planning a special experience for the greatest country music fans in America.”
Originally the festival was set to be rescheduled for Halloween weekend.