FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Country Thunder has officially been rescheduled for Halloween weekend, October 29 through November 1.

The headliners have also been re-confirmed, with Luke Combs, Eric Church, Kane Brown and Dustin Lynch set to take the stage.

“You always look forward to getting back to the desert,” says Country Thunder CEO, Troy Vollhoffer. “Arizona is an annual highlight for the entire Thunder team, and I think this year will be even more special.

List of headliners per day, according to Country Thunder's website:

Thursday - Dustin Lynch

Friday - Eric Church

Saturday - Kane Brown

Sunday - Luke Combs

Country Thunder has been officially postponed due to coronavirus Country Thunder Music Festivals has officially been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

A full artist schedule will be announced later this week. And previously purchased tickets will be honored for single-day tickets for the headliner you previously purchased for.

For more information, call 1-866-388-0007 or head to their website at countrythunder.com.