FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Country Thunder music festival has been postponed until October 2021.
The new dates will be October 14 through 17 at the Canyon Moon Ranch. The headliners will be Luke Combs, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Dustin Lynch and more.
“Today is cause for celebration,” says Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer. "The time is now to deliver on the anticipation and excitement of some of the greatest country music fans anywhere on the planet!"
Weekend general admission passes, single-day tickets, camping and more are still available and can be ordered on their website or by calling 1-865-388-0007.
Country Thunder will also honor tickets sold for last year's cancelled festival. Current ticket holders will automatically be honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates.
Full lineup, tickets, and more information can be found on their website here. The festival is located at 20585 E Water Way in Florence, Arizona.