FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Country Thunder is about to kick off in Florence, with event officials expecting 31,000 people to attend this year.
For many, it's a tradition that keeps getting bigger and better.
“This is our Country Thunder family right here, and it grows every year,” said Rich Westcom, who drove down with a group from Kingman.
But beyond the revelers is a team of Pinal County Sheriff's deputies, security officers and police, who have spent ten months creating the event's security plan.
This year, they have K9s out each day.
“Usually there’s at least two that come in pre-show and screen the grounds,” said Scott Elliott, the head of security and emergency services for the festival.
[WATCH: COUNTRY THUNDER UNDERWAY]
And with only one way in and out on a dark highway, they're making sure people stick to singing “Tennessee Whiskey,” not driving after drinking it.
“There’s a DUI task force that occurs, that the Sheriff’s Office conducts, on a nightly basis,” said Elliott.
Daniel Henson, who drove in from Peoria for the festival, said that's why he's chosen to camp out for the past nine years.
“Probably the safest thing because, no matter what, you have a place to stay. You don’t have to drive,” Henson said.
Event officials encourage everyone to check the Country Thunder website before heading to the festival for a list of what you can and can’t bring.
