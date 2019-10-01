PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The former business manager for the Valley Academy for Career and Technical Education (VACTE), was indicted Tuesday on multiple charges related to theft.
After an investigation from the Office of the Auditor General, it was discovered Celestia Ziemkowski used her position to steal over $30,000 funds from VACTE, according to a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
The Cottonwood-based school trains high school students in different areas including fire service, assistant nursing and welding.
Her charges include the misuse of public money, fraudulent schemes, forgery and computer tampering, according to the news release.
Between June of 2015 and February of 2016, Ziemkowski made over $10,000 fraudulent charges on the school’s card, according to the news release.
She allegedly used the company credit card to buy things from groceries to home improvements.
Ziemkowski allegedly forged the credit card statements in order to cover up the charges.
She resigned in 2016 after someone asked about her credit card charges.