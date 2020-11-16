YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are behind bars after a Cottonwood Police K-9 helped officers find crystalized methamphetamine inside an SUV on Saturday.
Police said they were in the area of Interstate 17 just past State Route 169 when they stopped a 2015 gray Toyota RAV4 around 11 a.m. for tailgating. K-9 Kratos then sniffed around the SUV and alerted officers there may be drugs inside. Officers say they found a black duffel bag in the SUV's truck, which contained five plastic tubes that had about 38 pounds of meth. It has a street value of about $200,000, police said.
The driver, 53-year-old Odilon Campana from Tucson, and the passenger, 56-year-old Martha Barajas-Ruiz, also from Tucson, were arrested and booked into jail on drug charges. Their cash-only bond was set at $50,000.