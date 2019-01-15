CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — State prosecutors say a Cottonwood man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in a child exploitation case.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says 28-year-old Jay McFarland also was sentenced to a consecutive term of lifetime probation and will be required to register as a sex offender.
McFarland was sentenced in Yavapai Superior Court in Camp Verde for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Prosecutors say an internet data storage company reported to a national tip line in September 2017 that a customer had uploaded child pornography to its servers.
Arizona authorities identified McFarland as the customer and executed a search warrant at his home last February.
They say McFarland pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography images on a cellphone he surrendered to investigators at the time of his arrest.
