COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A search of a Cottonwood man's home revealed he had more than 100 fentanyl pills and guns he wasn't legally allowed to own, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
Last Wednesday, deputies said they pulled over 25-year-old Adrian Campos and detained him around 8 p.m., an hour before they searched his house. In his SUV, YCSO said investigators found a loaded 9mm handgun under the front passenger seat and $400 in cash. During the home search, deputies say the found 103 blue round pills marked M30, which are illegal fentanyl pills. They said they also discovered an AR-15-style rifle and a black .45 caliber handgun in a wooden chest. A .22 rifle was found in the same bedroom, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were confiscated from the room.
Since Campos is a convicted felon, he's not allowed to have any of those guns. Investigators said he admitted to selling fentanyl pills in the Cottonwood area. He was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on guns and drug charges.