COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Cottonwood police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly abusing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son.
Brice Adam Carl faces charges of aggravated assault, child abuse and endangerment.
On Sept. 30, officers were called to a home after a case of possible child abuse was reported.
Carl had been watching his girlfriend’s son earlier in the day and had "disciplined the child," according to a post on the Cottonwood Police Department's Facebook page.
Carl had already left the home before officers arrived.
"[The boy had] purple, red and colorful marks under his eyes, on his cheeks and jawline. [The victim’s] face and lips were swollen, along with most of his face, and his bottom lip had been split open," according to Cottonwood police.
Police also say officers noticed "what appeared to be finger marks on both sides of the child’s face."
The toddler was transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center Emergency Department. He was treated and later released.
Several hours later, a deputy from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office located Carl and took him into custody without incident.
Carl was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center.