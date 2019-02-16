COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Cottonwood family spent their Saturday cleaning storm debris from their yard, after flood water ripped through the first level of their home Friday morning.
So much water poured through the Tavasci property Friday that their yard looked more like a lake.
"A bunch of debris got pushed up against the fence and created a giant current through the backyard," said Katrina Tavasci.
The current was so strong, it even pulled fencing out of the ground. The water destroyed furniture, computers and guitars that were in storage on the first floor while they remodeled upstairs.
"Oh my goodness, it looked like a hurricane," said Tavasci. "It was definitely debris everywhere. You couldn’t walk through here at all, and there was mud."
A water line on her shed was higher than her waist.
The family worries more storms could push debris into other yards, so they feverishly worked to clear it Saturday.
The Tavascis said most of their things can be replaced, but they are sad about lost memories.
"You forget about the photos, and that’s the one that was hard to find."
