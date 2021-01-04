Jake Aiello
DPS, MCSO

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A driver has been arrested for allegedly speeding down the Interstate 10 at 155 miles per hour in Phoenix.

Jake Anthony Aiello, 25, was taken into custody Saturday but has already been released.

The Department of Public Safety says troopers recorded Aiello's speed at 155 mph just before they pulled him over in a Chevrolet Corvette at I-10 and Baseline Road.

"This is reckless, incredibly dangerous and a great way to get yourself arrested," said DPS in a tweet.

It's not clear what charges Aiello faces. 

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you