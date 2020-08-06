FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A corrections sergeant at the prison in Florence has been arrested on multiple charges, including sexual assault, kidnapping and sexual abuse.
Jason McClelland was taken into custody by the Arizona Dept. of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry's (ADCRR) Criminal Investigations Unit. He was booked into jail Thursday evening.
Arizona's Family is working to find out whether the alleged victim(s) is an inmate.
A statement from the ADCRR reads[in part]:
The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry does not tolerate inappropriate conduct by its staff or offenders under supervision, and supports prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.