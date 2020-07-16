NEAR TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5/KOLD) -- A corrections officer with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been put on administrative leave after an accidental shooting near Tucson.
It happened at a home in Sahuarita. Sheriff's officials say that on Saturday, July 11, 30-year-old Raul Burruel accidentally fired a bullet from a handgun through his hand and into the chest of another man. Both men went to the hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening.
Burruel was off-duty at the time of the incident and was not acting in an official capacity, according to sheriff's officials. Burruel has been employed by the department for seven years.