Raul Burruel

Raul Burruel

NEAR TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5/KOLD) -- A corrections officer with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been put on administrative leave after an accidental shooting near Tucson.

It happened at a home in Sahuarita. Sheriff's officials say that on Saturday, July 11, 30-year-old Raul Burruel accidentally fired a bullet from a handgun through his hand and into the chest of another man. Both men went to the hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Burruel was off-duty at the time of the incident and was not acting in an official capacity, according to sheriff's officials. Burruel has been employed by the department for seven years.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you