PHOENIX (AP) — A member of the Arizona Corporation Commission is calling for the state’s natural gas operators to review the safety of their pipelines.
Commissioner Andy Tobin said Tuesday that he called an emergency meeting with Southwest Gas and Kinder Morgan.
Tobin says he was prompted by recent pipeline explosions in Boston, which left one person dead and 25 others injured. The damage also left thousands of residents without natural gas.
Tobin says they talked about how closely safety protocols are being followed and that pressure sensors are current.
Both operators say the transmission lines are different from those in Boston.
The Corporation Commission has been examining the use of gas master meter systems in recent years.
There are nearly 250 low-pressure master meter systems in Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.