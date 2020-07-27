PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Corporation Commission is hearing from the public on a proposed $184 million rate hike from Arizona Public Service.
According to APS, the utility needs to make more money for infrastructure improvements and to pay for a new emissions control system at a coal power plant in New Mexico.
"This rate case request addresses important improvements that lower emissions and enable the integration of more renewables while still reliably serving the peak summer needs of our customers," said APS spokesperson Lily Quezada.
Quezada said that 95% of APS residential customers would likely see a 3 - 6% increase in their bill. This latest hike comes after APS raised its rates in 2017 by an average of 4.5%. "The timing of this couldn't be worse," said Stacey Champion, an outspoken critic of APS.
Champion started a petition that's gathered around 4,500 signatures aimed at stopping the rate hike. "People were already struggling to buy food. They were already struggling to buy medication. They were already dying in their homes because they couldn't afford their power bill before," Champion said.
Champion says the pandemic has made things even worse, and she says APS should roll their rates back. "You have all these people at home who are already struggling. Tons of people not able to, you know, still even get their unemployment money."
Meanwhile, APS says they've committed around $8 million to helping customers impacted by COVID-19. "Our focus will remain on staying aligned to emerging needs and critical gaps," Quezada said.
If you'd like to voice your opinion on the APS rate case, you can go to the Arizona Corporation Commission's website for more information on how to to sign up.