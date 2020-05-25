While there were no public ceremonies or flags at gravesites, family and friends remembered the fallen at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix or through a virtual ceremony.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Even during the pandemic, many people found time to reflect and remember this Memorial Day. Although many traditions were different this year due to the coronavirus, the holiday's significance still held true for many.

"I am out here to say hello to my dad. It has been a while. I miss my dad," said Paul Murphy.

But this year, you didn't find many parades, Boy Scouts placing flags at graves or tributes drawing huge crowds. The Arizona Department of Veterans' Services canceled their in-person ceremonies, opting for a virtual one instead

"Because of how different things are this year, it is even more important to try and help people remember," said United States Army veteran Glenn Hohman.

Hohman was one of the guest speakers. He was deployed to Iraq, Afganistan and Korea. For him, Memorial Day is about remembering people who served alongside him and gave their all.

"I think one of the hardest things for me, unfortunately having to live through many times, is the final roll call that we observe for those who have fallen when we are deployed," said Hohman.

memorial day

The Arizona Department of Veterans' Services put on a virtual Memorial Day ceremony.

While some honored from a distance forming new traditions, the importance of Memorial Day still carried on.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you