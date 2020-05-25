PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Even during the pandemic, many people found time to reflect and remember this Memorial Day. Although many traditions were different this year due to the coronavirus, the holiday's significance still held true for many.

"I am out here to say hello to my dad. It has been a while. I miss my dad," said Paul Murphy.

+10 They didn't die in combat, but they lived heroic lives. Remembering the military heroes who died by suicide According to the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs, an active duty service member or veteran dies by suicide almost once an hour. The stigma of suicide often leaves families to mourn in private.

But this year, you didn't find many parades, Boy Scouts placing flags at graves or tributes drawing huge crowds. The Arizona Department of Veterans' Services canceled their in-person ceremonies, opting for a virtual one instead.

"Because of how different things are this year, it is even more important to try and help people remember," said United States Army veteran Glenn Hohman.

Hohman was one of the guest speakers. He was deployed to Iraq, Afganistan and Korea. For him, Memorial Day is about remembering people who served alongside him and gave their all.

The new reality at Arlington National Cemetery amid pandemic As the nation observes Memorial Day in the midst of a global pandemic, the hallowed grounds at Arlington National Cemetery are also adapting to the situation.

"I think one of the hardest things for me, unfortunately having to live through many times, is the final roll call that we observe for those who have fallen when we are deployed," said Hohman.

While some honored from a distance forming new traditions, the importance of Memorial Day still carried on.