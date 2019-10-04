COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A subdivision of homes in Coolidge, Arizona, was urged to evacuate during a fire at a nearby chemical plant.
The fire started at a plant owned by Bright International, which makes products like bleach and hair color.
Coolidge police asked residents of the Landmark Ranch subdivision to evacuate, since the homes are in the path of the smoke.
Police say the evacuation was recommended, not mandatory.
Arizona's Family news chopper flew over the plant, and we could see a huge column of smoke above the building.
As night fell, the smoke appeared to diminish, but was still clearly visible.
The Coolidge Adult Center was set up as a "place of refuge" for evacuees affected by the fire. Bus transportation was available for those who needed it.
We're told a handful of residents did come to the Adult Center during the fire.
Coolidge is located southwest of Phoenix.