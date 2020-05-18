CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was convicted twice for sex offenses was at again when he wanted to meet up with two girls he met online for sex but they turned out to be officers with Chandler police, investigators said.
According to court documents, 24-year-old Travis Salmon met who he thought was a 14-year-old girl on a social media page, but it was really a police detective. Salmon later switched to texting messaging and agreed with the online persona to pay her and her 16-year-old cousin $90 for sex acts, court documents said.
Salmon got a ride from his place in Phoenix to an apartment complex in the area of Ray Road and Arizona Avenue on May 12. That's where he was arrested.
Police said they found condoms and two bank cards on him. They said they also found the cellphone with the text messages with the online persona of the undercover detective. Police said he admitted to the crimes.
Salmon was booked into jail on two counts of child sex trafficking and two counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor. He's being held in jail with no bond. Police said he has two previous convictions for child sex trafficking and aggravated luring.