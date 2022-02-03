PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A convicted sex offender from California has been arrested in Phoenix after failing to register his Facebook and email accounts as required. The man has made national headlines, going by the name "Mr. RTK," which means "rape, torture, and kill."
Police arrested Cary Jay Smith, 61, Wednesday after he allegedly used social media to contact the mom of a 7-year-old boy he reportedly victimized. Officers found him at an apartment near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
Court documents say Smith admitted contacting the woman several times and sending her messages saying he was "back around." Smith told investigators he was upset about what the mother had said about him online and "he wanted her to think he was back in California" to scare her.
Smith faces one count of failing to register as a sex offender. Authorities say Smith was released in 2020 after 21 years at a California state psychiatric facility. CBS Los Angeles reports that Smith has "previously testified that he fantasizes about raping boys, and claims to have killed three boys and molested 200 others."