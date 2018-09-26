TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man hunt is underway for a convicted murderer who escaped house arrest.
Naomis A. Winfrey, 45, was convicted in 1993 out of Pima County for first degree murder, burglary and theft.
Winfrey fled his Mesa home Monday around 1 p.m. and cut off his ankle GPS monitoring device, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.
An ADC spokesperson said the device was located in a storm drain in the area of Price and Broadway roads in Tempe, and investigators believe that was the last place he was seen.
"Home arrest inmates and offenders are supervised at an Intensive Level which requires, at a minimum, one face-to-face contact per week. A Community Corrections Officer visited inmate Winfrey in his home on Thursday, September 20, four days prior. The officer also had contact with Winfrey on the phone at his home on Monday, September 24, prior to his flight from home arrest." - ADC spokesperson.
Winfrey had been on house arrest for two months before he disappeared.
According to ADC records, while locked up, Winfrey had 62 disciplinary infractions against him, including fighting and assault on the staff. He had served 25 years.
However, during his April 11, 2018 parole board hearing, Winfrey convinced the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency to give him a chance. They granted him parole and agreed he was eligible for house arrest.
Winfrey told the board he had a plan to start his own business and turn his life around.
“I’ll used purchase used materials to cut costs and after permits and licenses, I’ll start selling sausages," he explained.
Board members bought into the idea.
“I’m impressed by the detail in his five-year plan," said one board member. "Not many people have thought things out to that level of detail.”
To listen to audio of that hearing, click this link and scroll to Winfrey's name.
If you see Winfrey, authorities said don't approach him. Call 9-1-1.
Right now, the ADC's fugitive apprehension unit and the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force are following leads and actively searching for Winfrey.
