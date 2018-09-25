An inmate who was on house arrest is now at large after he apparently cut off his ankle monitor and fled the area.
It happened on Monday, Sept. 24.
Authorities say inmate Naomis A. Winfrey cut off his electronic GPS monitoring device and took off from his Mesa home.
His last known location was in the area of Price Road and Broadway in Tempe.
Winfrey was paroled by the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency to home arrest, which began July 30.
He had been convicted in 1993 in Pima County to 25 years to life for first-degree murder adn second-degree burglary and theft.
ADC's Fugitive Apprehension Unit, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, is actively working to find Winfrey.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.
(1) comment
Every member of the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency needs to go to jail until this guy is caught. When they free a person like this they are not doing their job.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.