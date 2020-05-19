PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Brittany Zamora, the Goodyear teacher who was convicted of sexual conduct with a 13-year-old student, has filed for divorce from her husband from prison.

Zamora is currently serving a 20-year sentence at the prison in Perryville. She pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a minor and reduced charges of molestation of a child and public sexual indecency last June and was sentenced in July.

Former Goodyear teacher Brittany Zamora sentenced to 20 years for sex with student Zamora, a former sixth-grade teacher at Las Brisas Academy, was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student last year.

The then-27-year-old teacher was arrested in March 2018 after the parents of one of her students at Las Brisas Elementary discovered sexually explicit messages between her and the student on the boy's phone.

In her first appearance in court, Zamora told the judge she wanted to go home to her husband. Now, according to court records, Zamora is the petitioner in the divorce filing.

Zamora's husband, Daniel, seemingly stuck by her side through her arrest and sentencing.

According to court documents, the victim's father made another report to Buckeye police in late March 2018, stating that Zamora and her husband were harassing him over the phone.

The victim's father told police that he received a phone call from Zamora and her husband, pleading with him not to contact the police. During that phone call, Zamora's husband got on the phone and told the victim's father that Zamora made a big mistake but that she loved the kids, documents state.

The victim's father told officers that Zamora's husband asked to handle the situation informally and said that they should "meet up" and "settle this." The victim's father declined and ended the phone call.

Court records show that Zamora filed for divorce on April 28. The couple does not have any children together.