GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A big controversial firestorm developed after eight students at Perry High School were asked to leave school while wearing "Pro-Trump" gear. Students and their parents say they did nothing wrong. The school says the students were being disruptive and threatening the safety of student.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Perry HS students say they were 'disrespected' for wearing MAGA gear on 'USA Day']
Now, it has the attention of at least one Arizona lawmaker. Rep. Kelly Townsend wrote a Facebook post directed toward the Perry High School principal. Part of her post reads:
“You remind me of a kid who was creating an excuse on the fly after having realized they were in trouble.”
This controversy started when a group of Perry High School students showed up to school Friday for their USA spirit day wearing "Make America Great Again" apparel and carrying a Trump flag. They were asked to remove their merchandise and get off campus at the end of the day because they were causing a disruption. As a result, we’re told a student was suspended.
[RELATED: Perry High School principal insists students not targeted over Pro-Trump views]
The principal recently said what’s going around social media isn’t all true and says the students weren’t disciplined for their political views or the clothing.
In a letter to parents, the Perry High School principal said that the students caused a disruption and created safety concerns.
One student we spoke to, who didn’t want his name released, but said he was on campus and saw exactly what happened.
“People were threatening to fight each other. It’s just not how school should be.”
That student says the situation did in fact cause a big political disruption and hostile, and harassing environment among students on campus.
“The students were chanting “Trump” in the group. They were calling other students derogatory names, followed by 'liberal' and it divided the school more than it need to be over politics.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.