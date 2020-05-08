PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – When the Arizona Department of Health Services released its daily update of COVID-19 cases Friday morning, it included the most substantial day-to-day increase in reported deaths that we’ve seen so far – 67, bringing the total to 517.

Dr. Cara Christ, the director of AZDHS, explained that jump in a blog post that pointed out “notable changes related to the identification of COVID-19 deaths in Arizona.” A little more than half of the newly reported deaths came from what Christ called “death certificate surveillance dating as far back as the week of April 12.”

Christ said AZDHS implemented death certificate surveillance on May 1, under guidance from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

“This makes our count of COVID-19 deaths more complete and accurate than relying on the public health case investigation alone,” Christ explained. “While this change will cause the number of new deaths reported on the dashboard to jump more than expected for a few days, the deaths are shown on the dashboard using the date of death.”

Christ said while there will be jumps in the number of deaths reported in the coming days, it’s important to look at when those deaths occurred. “[There] won’t be one spike of deaths on a single day, which allows for a more accurate picture of when COVID-19 related deaths truly occurred in Arizona and maintains consistency in the way the death data on the dashboard can be interpreted.”

The implication is that coronavirus-related deaths in Arizona were under reported before AZDHS started looking at death certificates.

Arizona saw its first pediatric death from COVID-19 earlier this week. While details were not available, Pima County health officials say the child had multiple underlying medical conditions.

Just as increased death certificate surveillance is expected to increase the number of reported deaths, ramped up testing for COVID-19 is likely to uncover more coronavirus cases. This weekend is the second of what AZDHS calls the Arizona Testing Blitz. These tests are for the active virus, not antibodies. The goal is to test between 10,000 and 20,000 people tomorrow, and the same number again next Saturday. Last weekend was the first of the testing blitz, but it fell short of expectation. Only about 6,000 people were tested.

