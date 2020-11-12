PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - It’s the holiday that prides itself on the gathering of friends and family.
“Night sweats, body aches from head to toe, I had never been so beat up,” said Navy Veteran Kevin Robinson.
But if you were to extend a Thanksgiving invite Robinson? Thank you, but no...
“No, I’m not, I’m not traveling because it’s too dangerous,” he says.
Although he comes from a big family, this year Robinson will likely see no one, because he knows the risks firsthand, after getting Covid in July.
“It’s unimaginable,” said Robinson.
Now that rates are back up, so is ICU bed usage, a concern, not just in Arizona but in every major city across the U.S. said emergency room physician doctor Ernst Von Schwarz.
“The tracking has shown that most cases stem actually from family gatherings,” said Dr. Von Schwarz.
As of today in Maricopa County, 87 percent of ICU beds are full, most of them are not Covid patients, which is normal for winter months, when more people tend get sick says Dr. Von Schwartz.
“As time goes on, in the next few weeks there will be more Covid cases. There’s no doubt about that and we are at capacity as we speak,” said Dr. Von Schwartz.
“I don’t walk in fear at all so I’m heading to California for Thanksgiving to be with my son,” said Maria Barrows.
Experts say the Canadian Thanksgiving holiday, which comes in October, should be a cautionary tale. Health officials there now point to the holiday as a culprit in the recent spike.
“It’s not a big deal to me, I would hope if someone is feeling sick they wouldn’t attend,” said Amanda Peterson.
But not everyone plans to follow the doctor’s warning.
“If we are feeling great we are going, and we are not going to wear mask around family,” said Peterson.
Again, the expert advice when it comes to this Thanksgiving is to stay away from gatherings, curtail your plans by limiting celebrations to those living under the same roof or moving the party online.