PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You're probably seeing a lot of people inside grocery stores and at gas stations wearing face masks. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended everyone start wearing cloth masks in public.

They've been hard to find, which is why one Phoenix company is changing its business model to create them.

American Upholstery specializes in commercial upholstery, primarily luxury and cinema seats. But now, employees are sewing together face masks for the general public.

The company purchased 30,000 yards of a non-woven material called polypropylene. Manager Nathaniel Allen says the company researched this material and found that it is similar to accredited versions of cloth masks. The company has not tested the material, nor has it requested permission from the Food and Drug Administration.

These are not medical-grade masks. Allen says the masks American Upholstery is making are simply a barrier so that your coughs, sneezes, and germs won't infect other people through the air.

Allen says his 36 employees can produce several hundred masks per day and looks at this effort as a win for both our communities and his staff.

Workers can construct roughly 5 million masks from the material they have.

People outside of Arizona have been putting in orders, but if you want to buy some, go to American Upholstery at 4970 N. 7th Avenue (just south of Camelback Road).

Each mask is $5; they come in packs of two.

Allen says the money is going back to the employees and into buying material to make more masks.