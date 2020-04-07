PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a time where so many places are shut down, truck drivers are finding it harder and harder to get what they need while they’re on the road. On Tuesday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced some eased restrictions on the Department of Transportation, but there are still some issues the unsung heroes deal with that the governor simply can’t fix.

“When it comes to getting essential foods and supplies Arizonans need, we are focused on getting our supply chain strong,” Ducey said.

He was talking about truck drivers like Cassandra Fowler. She says life on the road is getting harder every day.

"They are now shutting down rest areas; they are shutting down service plazas on the toll roads,” she said. “People need to remember truck drivers only have public restrooms."

Ducey’s latest announcement won’t help them find a more sanitary restroom, but it will reduce paperwork on some of their loads and allow more food to get across the state faster.

“Today, I directed the Arizona Department of Transportation to issue new guidance to allow trucks with heavier loads to operate without overweight permits,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, Fowler’s biggest concern is exposure, which is why she always travels with a mask.

"I have been to so many states that are hotspots,” she said. “I don't want to risk infecting somebody. If they are willing to wear one, I am willing to share one."

And share she did with fellow driver Daniel Grandy as they each stopped in Pima County. He wants to stay on the road as much as possible to avoid taking germs home.

"Why would I risk my family? I've got a truck that's pretty well set up,” Grandy said.

Unfortunately, Fowler is thinking of parking for good, until the pandemic passes. Another struggle that really gets under her skin is how the panic buying that people have been doing at grocery stores has carried over to truck stops. She says the other day she couldn’t even get a bottle of water for the road.