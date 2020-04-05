GILA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) -- Charges have been filed against the parents of the children who died after being swept away by floodwaters in Tonto Basin on Black Friday, according to the Gila County Sheriff's Office.

According to court records, the father of Colby and Willa Rawlings, Daniel Rawlings, is facing charges of three counts of reckless manslaughter and seven counts of child abuse. Lacey Rawlings is facing seven counts of child abuse. When contacted by phone, Daniel Rawlings said, "no comment," and referred Arizona's Family to his lawyer.

The Rawlings were with their four children and three nieces when the military-style truck they were in was swept down Tonto Creek. The body of the couple's 5-year-old son, Colby, was found the next day. Colby's cousin Austin, also 5, was found dead, as well.

Days later, the body of 6-year-old Willa Rawlings was recovered around 2:30 p.m. near the Indian Point area on the north side of Roosevelt Lake.

Days later, the body of 6-year-old Willa Rawlings was recovered around 2:30 p.m. near the Indian Point area on the north side of Roosevelt Lake.

