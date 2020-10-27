GILA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The married couple facing charges in connection to the deaths of their two children and niece after driving through rushing Tonto Creek floodwaters are expected to appear in court a year after the tragedy.

According to public Gila County Court records, Daniel and Lacey Rawlings are scheduled to appear before Judge Timothy Wright in Globe at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Paul Miller with the Gila County Attorney’s Office said as of now, the hearing is virtual because of COVID-19 precautions.

The public will be able to access the livestream of the court hearing here.

The docket lists the couple each facing three counts of reckless manslaughter and seven counts of child abuse charges. They are not behind bars while awaiting their court dates.

A total of seven children were in the military-style truck when it got swept away in floodwaters the day after Thanksgiving last year.

Daniel, Lacey, and four other children survived. The couple’s daughter 6-year-old Willa, her little brother Colby, and 5-year-old cousin’s bodies were found in the creek after an extensive search that lasted days.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office said barricades were up warning drivers of the dangers.

The family has stayed quiet over the last few months and has directed all communication with media to go through their lawyers.