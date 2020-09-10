Tonto Creek

Since 1995, eight people have died while tried to cross Tonto Creek when it was flooded.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A new federal grant means Arizona has the money to build a bridge over the creek in Tonto Basin where three children died almost a year ago.

Many people had pushed for years to build a bridge across Gila County's Tonto Creek, which has communities on either side. When the creek swells because of storm surges, pretty much an annual occurrence, it can be nearly impossible to cross. The detour is about 75 miles.

The day after Thanksgiving 2019, a family of nine was crossing the creek as they had on previous occasions, even though there were barricades. Floodwaters swept away their military-style vehicle. Search crews found the bodies of 5-year-old Colby Rawlings and his cousin Austin, also 5, relatively quickly. It took longer to find Colby's 6-year-old sister, Willa.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office eventually recommended that charges be filed against Daniel Rawlings, the father of Willa and Colby and uncle of Austin.

The children’s deaths rocked the community and fueled new demands for a bridge. The problem, however, was always money.

A new $21 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s BUILD fund solves that problem and means the bridge will become a reality.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema supported Gila County’s funding application for a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant. She “highlighted the safety concerns that limit access to schools, jobs, and health care facilities in the Tonto Basin community.”

Sen. Martha McSally, who is up for election this year, also got behind the Tonto Creek project. “I took Arizona’s grief and concerns directly to the Department of Transportation to advocate for Tonto Creek Bridge funding,” she said after learning the grant had been awarded.

Days after the tragedy, Gov. Doug Ducey called the bridge project a priority.

McSally's office says that since 1995, eight people have died while trying to cross Tonto Creek when it was flooded – four of them just last year. A week after the Rawlings children died, a man who tried to drive across the flooded creek was swept away. His body was found downstream.

The grant that will fund the Tonto Creek project also includes an additional $17.4 million for the 35th Avenue Safety Corridor in Phoenix.

